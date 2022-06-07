2 found dead in southeast Houston apartment

article

Police are investigating the deaths of two people in an apartment in southeast Houston.

According to police, they were found dead just before noon Tuesday in the 5100 block of Silver Creek Drive near Galveston Road.

Police say a male and a female were found dead in separate rooms.

Authorities did not release further information about their identities or how they died.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.