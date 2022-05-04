2 drivers killed in head-on crash in southeast Houston

article

Two drivers are dead after a head-on crash in southeast Houston overnight.

Houston police responded to a major crash in the 9600 block of Galveston Rd around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

Officers found a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and a silver Nissan Versa sedan, with both drivers dead at the scene.

Investigators say the male driver, 38, of the pickup truck was traveling southeast near the above address and failed to stay in a single lane.

The Toyota then veered into oncoming traffic and struck the Nissan traveling northwest on Galveston Road.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 26 Houston News & Weather Apps

The identities of the male victims, 38 and 51, are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Advertisement

It is unclear if anyone was intoxicated at this time, but the investigation is continuing.