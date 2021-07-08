Expand / Collapse search

2 dead, including suspect, another injured following shooting at downtown Houston aquarium: police

Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a shooting at the aquarium in downtown Houston. 

Details are very limited but we're told the shooting occurred at 410 Bagby, around 8:15 p.m.

HPD Homicide tells FOX 26, two people are dead, including the suspect, and a third person was injured. 

No additional information has been released. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 