2 dead, 5 injured during shooting at bar in downtown San Antonio: SAPD

San Antonio police are searching for a gunman wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.

Two people were killed and five others were taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a downtown San Antonio bar.

Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday during a concert inside of the bar.

Investigators believe an argument broke out between a group of individuals and one person pulled out a gun and started shooting.

One of the victims killed was a 21-year-old male who was found dead inside of the club. The other victim died from critical injuries.

Police say they are unsure if it was a targeted shooting, but the victims were all customers at the bar.