2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Houston nightclub

Two men are dead and two other people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired inside a nightclub in Houston.

Authorities say a deputy who was working an extra job shot at least one of the men.

The shooting occurred around 1:21 a.m. Monday at the Clé nightclub in the 2300 block of Main Street in Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, which is taking the lead on the criminal investigation, several off-duty deputies were working an extra job and a deputy was alerted to gunfire inside of the club.

Police say at least one deputy saw a man shooting toward the crowd. The deputy reportedly fired his gun, striking at least one male.

Two men have died. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and another person is in stable condition.

"I can tell you right now, it’s a difficult scene. A lot of moving parts, and we’re still in the early stages of it," HPD Chief Troy Finner said.

Part of the investigation will be reviewing video from the scene.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal affairs investigation. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent investigation.

