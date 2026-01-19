2 arrested for illegal dumping in Northeast Houston as neighbors call for long-term solutions

The Brief Two people, Gina Danielson, 60, and Albert Gonzales, 48, were arrested after Houston police say they were caught on camera illegally dumping household trash in the 2700 block of Sakowitz Street in northeast Houston; both also had outstanding felony warrants. Fifth Ward and Trinity/Houston Gardens residents say illegal dumping remains a major problem despite recent arrests and cleanups, calling for stronger enforcement, more inspections, and long-term solutions to prevent dumping. The City of Houston says illegal dumping remains a top priority, praising HPD’s Environmental Investigations Squad and stating that enforcement and cleanup efforts will continue even after the Department of Justice ended federal oversight.



Two people are facing charges after Houston police say they were caught illegally dumping trash in northeast Houston.

What we know:

According to the Houston Police Department, detectives with the Major Offenders Division and the Environmental Investigations Squad arrested Gina Danielson, 60, and Albert Gonzales, 48, earlier this week. Investigators say the pair was captured on camera dumping household waste in the 2700 block of Sakowitz Street in Houston's Fifth Ward.

Police also discovered both suspects had outstanding felony warrants for burglary of a rail car.

HPD says illegal dumping will not be tolerated and encourages anyone with information to report it to the Environmental Investigations Squad.

The arrests come as residents in northeast Houston say illegal dumping continues to plague their neighborhoods, despite cleanup efforts.

Community Reaction in the Fifth Ward

What they're saying:

FOX 26 spoke with Joetta Stevenson, Super Neighborhood President for the Greater Fifth Ward, who says the arrests bring a mix of relief and frustration.

"It warms my heart that someone is now — you have a face to go with some of this trauma for my community," Stevenson said. "Who wants to live somewhere that’s basically like a dump site?"

Stevenson says cleanups alone are not enough.

"What can we do to discourage people in the first place?" she said. "It cannot just be ignoring them or saying we’ll come out and clean up. How many cleanups do we need to have?"

FOX 26 was on scene Thursday as city crews worked to clear debris in the area. Stevenson pointed out that more dumping sites still need attention.

"Wow, I’m loving it — but they need to go down the block and turn the corner. The 2200 block looks like there were toilets and all kinds of things," she said.

Stevenson also addressed concerns about the Department of Justice ending its federal oversight of illegal dumping investigations in Houston.

"A couple of months ago, the DOJ took their hands off something that had been initiated by another super neighborhood president," she said. "They were supposed to have oversight to make sure the city followed through."

She emphasized that residents must also follow city disposal rules.

"People need to understand the city will come and pick up your stuff — just follow the rules," Stevenson said.

Follow-Up in Trinity/Houston Gardens

Dig deeper:

FOX 26’s Leslie DelasBour followed up with residents in the Trinity/Houston Gardens area, where neighbors say dumping remains a persistent problem.

Huey German-Wilson, President of Super Neighborhood 48, says some progress has been made — but not enough.

"There is some progress because we haven’t seen people arrested in great numbers before," Wilson said. "Shortly after you and I talked last time, somebody was arrested in the Fifth Ward or northeast Houston, which we find is ground zero for illegal dumping."

However, German Wilson pointed to piles of trash that remain untouched, including one she pointed out on at 8700 Sandra and Laura Koppe.

"This is our everyday. This is the same pile you and I walked in front of a month ago," he said. "Now we have the addition of tires, which turns this into an environmental issue."

German- Wilson says enforcement is key.

"Ticket enforcement is a part of the issue we really want to see happening — inspectors out here, cameras, signage," he said. "But we even find people dumping on the signs."

City Response

The other side:

The City of Houston says illegal dumping remains a top priority.

In a statement, the Solid Waste Management Department said:

"The Solid Waste Management Department would like to commend the Houston Police Department’s Environmental Investigations Squad for their diligence and investigative work that led to these arrests. Holding offenders accountable is a critical part of improving quality of life in Houston neighborhoods.

While the U.S. Department of Justice has ended its federal monitoring, the city’s commitment to addressing illegal dumping has not changed. These arrests demonstrate that enforcement and remediation efforts remain active and effective. Illegal dumping remains a top priority for Mayor Whitmire and the City of Houston. Residents can expect continued enforcement, cleanup, and transparency as the City works toward long-term solutions to keep neighborhoods clean and safe."