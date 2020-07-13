2-alarm fire in Aldine damages more than a dozen apartment units

Officials say a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Aldine damaged more than a dozen units.

The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. Monday at the apartment complex on Aldine Mail Route near John F Kennedy Blvd.

Firefighters got everyone out of the apartments and also rescued two animals.

Aldine Fire and Rescue officials say 16 units received smoke or water damage.

The Red Cross responded to the apartment complex to help the residents who have been displaced.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.