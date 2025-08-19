The Brief A two-alarm fire was reported near I-45 and Hartsook Street on Tuesday morning. Several fire trucks responded to the scene. The roof of one building was burned away.



Crews are battling a fire at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

2-alarm apartment fire

What we know:

The two-alarm fire was reported Tuesday morning near the I-45 Gulf Freeway and Hartsook Street at the Del Mar Apartments.

Several fire trucks are at the scene. The roof of one of the buildings was burned away.

The fire department says the fire has been tapped out, but they are continuing to spray water on hotspots.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the fire started and how many units were damaged.