A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of another man on Monday afternoon in Houston.

Frederick York, 19, is charged with murder for the death of 19-year-old Kenneth Thomas at a home in the 2300 block of Kirk Street.

Houston Police Department officers were called to a shooting at 1:55 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived, officers found Thomas inside with multiple gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to witnesses, two men entered the house, stole two firearms, and shot Thomas before they left. The suspects were initially described as Black males between 17 and 22.

Following an investigation, York was identified as a suspect and arrested on Wednesday.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the case and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.