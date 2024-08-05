18th Congressional District Race: Sheila Jackson Lee's children endorse former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

The children of late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee have announced their endorsement ahead of an election race to replace her seat following her tragic death.

SUGGESTED: Crowded field of candidates running to fill the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's seat

The full statement from Jason Lee and Erica Lee Carter said, "Over the past several weeks, we've been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and love from the residents of the 18th Congressional District. Countless people have reached out to express not only condolences for our mother's death, but to share personal testimonies about her impact on their lives. Our mother was a true public servant who loved the people she served, and it has been gratifying to know that love was reciprocated.

While no one will ever replace Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, there must be a successor. Our greatest hope is that her immediate successor has the capacity and commitment to sustain the service upon which the constituents of the 18th District have come to rely. For that reason, we are proud to endorse Sylvester Turner for the 18th Congressional District.

We have no doubt Mayor Turner will carry on our mother's legacy of service because we've witnessed it almost our entire lives. Our mother had no greater partner than Mayor Turner and he honors her with his willingness to dutifully and humbly serve as a sturdy bridge to the next generation of leadership for the historic 18th Congressional District of Texas.

The giants of the 18th Congressional District came to leadership through affirmation, not coronation. And so it should be for those that would assume the mantle for the future. This seat belongs to the people of the 18th, and the people - who affirmed Barbara, Mickey and Sheila - will no doubt identify and select the 18th's next great champion as well.

We look forward to supporting Sylvester Turner as the next Congressman of the 18th Congressional District, as well as supporting the next generational leader who earns the people's trust."

Turner posted a reply to the endorsement on X saying, "I am very grateful to Jason and Erica for their support. It touches my heart and reminds me how much I miss my dear friend Sheila. I agree that "no one will ever replace Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee" but I will work to honor the trust that Jason and Erica have placed in me.

Governor Greg Abbott recently announced a special election to replace Sheila Jackson Lee's seat last week.

The special election will select an official to represent the 18th Congressional District for the two months in Congress following the election.

As Sheila Jackson Lee won the Democratic primary in March, Democrats must selecte a new candidate to appear on the general election ballot. Precinct chairs in Sheila Jackson Lee's district will vote on a replacement on August 13.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

The general election ballot would determine who will represent District 18 for the full-two year term that begins in 2025.

Early voting for both the special and general election will begin on October 21 with Election Day on November 5.

FOX 26 will be live streaming a debate with all the candidates vying for the general election position on Saturday, August 10 starting at 2 p.m.