Crowded field of candidates running to fill the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's seat

Governor Greg Abbott has announced Tuesday, November 5 as the special election date to fill the 18th Congressional District seat vacated by the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

At least six people, so far, are now running to fill the spot. So who wants the job next?

Houston City Council member Letitia Plummer and Businessman Robert Slater are two of the six candidates now hoping to become the next leader of the 18th Congressional District.

For 30 years, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee filled the spot. Now after her passing, and a day after her funeral, these six candidates have announced they are running, including former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

FOX 26 asked him if there's anything in particular he plans to do regarding bringing jobs to the 18th Congressional District?

"Well, that's what's important, bringing jobs, but it's about bringing those federal resources. If you don't get the resources, you don't get the jobs. If we don't take advantage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, those are dollars that are being doled out right now. (And you know how to get those dollars federally into the 18th Congressional District?) Yes, because we were successful in the last four years getting them, bringing them into the city," says Mayor Turner.

"My goal would be to meet, within the first 60 days, with oil and gas executives on the chemical side, to ask them to consider re-purposing their application and their hiring practice to take off 'are you an ex-felon?' to give individuals an opportunity out of the 18th Congressional District, to have those working jobs with benefits and healthcare. With the chemical companies, what you find are good paying jobs, and these jobs allow them to build up savings, create wealth, and we're talking about non-violent ex-felons," says former Houston City Council member Dwight Boykins.

"I believe in putting people over politics and standing up for what's right, and I also believe in true service. There's one thing to promote a message, there's another thing to advocate. You have to do those things. You have to do the real work. You can't just talk about those issues and identify them; you have to bring that transformative change to people's lives. The question people have to ask, 'how is my life different as a result of their service, their leadership?' I want people in the 18th Congressional district to thrive," says former Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards, who ran against Congresswoman Jackson Lee in the primary election.

In the crowded field of candidates, many are from the 18th Congressional District.

"Yes, a native Houstonian, attended Texas Southern University, Cullen Jr. High. I worked in the banking industry. I have a federal lobbying practice. I've been working in Washington for the last 20 years with both Democrats and Republicans and U.S. Senators to get appropriations back to Houston and I can hit the ground running. (So, in addition to being a former Houston City Council member, you have experience in DC?) Absolutely, over 20 years experience in Washington," Boykins explains.

"My family has a deep history in this district. I was raised here. I'm a lawyer. I practice law and, previously, before getting into public service, I spent quite a few years doing public finance law, which meant I was working on ways to bring funding and public projects together, ranging from schools, hospitals and other public infrastructure projects, which is important in this position. I understand the needs of the community are urgent. I got my start 20 years ago working in Congresswoman's Jackson Lee's office. I was her intern," Edwards added.

"I worked directly with the Biden-Harris administration, worked on the Inflation Reduction Act, Resilience Climate Act. I've worked on that, and we've drawn down millions of dollars from that. These are things I've worked on. The relationships already exist, so in this critical period where there are so many needs, you don't want to put this on hold. I can be an immediate bridge to get things done for the people in the 18th Congressional District. I was a legislator for over 20 years. I was a mayor for eight years running the fourth-largest city in the country," Turner said.

Rep Christina Morales made her announcement on Twitter. "I am Christina Morales. I'm a State Rep. I'm a mother, a grandmother, and a business owner right here in CD18. I'm also a Democrat and in the state legislature I'm known as a fighter," says Morales.

The Democratic Party's nominee for the 18th Congressional District will be selected by executive committee members in just a couple of weeks, later this month.