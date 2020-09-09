18-year-old shot and killed in his bedroom at north Houston home

article

Police say an 18-year-old man died after he was shot in his bedroom at a home in north Houston.

The shooting occurred around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Grenfell.

Police say the victim, Adrian Puerto, was in his bedroom when he was shot through the door by an unknown suspect with a rifle.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say a light-colored, four-door sedan was seen leaving the residence shortly after the shooting.

According to HPD, family members in the home reported hearing gunshots but did not witness the shooting.

There is no known suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

