18-year-old killed in Channelview crash early Sunday morning

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old male early Sunday morning.

The crash happened before 5 a.m. in the Sterling Green neighborhood, on North Silver Green Drive.

The male was taken to the hospital where he died. The passenger, his 20-year-old sister, was not injured in the crash.

According to Harris County, the driver was possibly trying to race another vehicle when it lost control and hit the curb, causing their vehicle to overturn and land in the front yard of a home in the neighborhood.

The two vehicles did not crash into each other, and the other vehicle left the scene of the crash.