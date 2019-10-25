18-year-old fatally shot at gas station in west Harris County

article

Authorities are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at a gas station in west Harris.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said an 18-year-old was at a gas station on Greenhouse Road near Keith Harrow Blvd Thursday night when unknown males in a vehicle pulled up and opened fire on him.

The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

No suspect description or vehicle description has been released.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 26 they believe the two groups were involved in a drug transaction prior to the shooting.

The case is still under investigation.