18-wheeler trailer split in half in Richmond train crash

article

Authorities say a train crash left the trailer of an 18-wheeler split in half in Richmond.

The crash occurred as the 18-wheeler was crossing the tracks at 2nd street on Wednesday morning.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Photo: Richmond Police Department

According to Richmond police, the train crashed through the trailer, which appears to have been loaded with cases of bottled water.

No injuries were reported.

Police say 2nd Street at the railroad tracks will be closed for a few hours while the scene is cleaned up.