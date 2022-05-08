18-wheeler flips over after crashing on North Sam Houston Tollway

article

Officials are piecing together what led up to a crash in north Houston, where an 18-wheeler flipped over on the Sam Houston Tollway overnight Sunday.

It's unclear exactly how the crash occurred, but responders with Harris County Toll Road Authority (HCTRA) say around 4:15 a.m. the big rig hit something in the toll booth while heading westbound on N Sam Houston between Veterans Memorial and Antoine Dr./Bammel N Houston Rd.

Shortly afterward, officials say the 18-wheeler flipped over onto the right shoulder and lost its load across the main lanes of the beltway and certain lanes on the feeder road. There was visible damage to the "k" rails on the right shoulder as well.

Authorities say the driver appeared to be OK but may have been slightly pinned inside the cab following the crash.

The roads were closed for several hours while officials waited on a crane to move the big rig.

No other information was made available, as of this writing.