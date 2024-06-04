Jersey Village Police Department is investigating a crash between an 18-wheeler and a train on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. near Wright Road at East Bound Service Road at 290. According to Chief Danny Keele, no injuries have been reported.

Clean-up crews are on the scene along with the Union Pacific Railroad Police.

Chief Keele says it is unknown if any citations will be given at this time.