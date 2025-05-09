Hillcroft Avenue pedestrian crash kills 1, suspected driver on the run

The Brief A pedestrian was killed near the intersection of Hillcroft Avenue and Dashwood Drive after being hit by a vehicle, police say. The suspected driver stayed at the scene, but left before police arrived. Police report the vehicle believed to be involved was a newer Honda Civic with New Jersey license plates.



Houston police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly pedestrian crash around midnight on Friday.

Deadly pedestrian crash in southwest Houston

What we know:

Sergeant Griffiths with the Vehicular Crimes Division says a newer model black Honda Civic was going southbound near the 6700 block of Hillcroft Avenue.

The vehicle hit a pedestrian believed to be in the crosswalk or close to being in the crosswalk, police say. They were near the Dashwood Drive intersection.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

According to Sgt. Griffiths, the driver stayed briefly as witnesses saw and spoke to him. However, he left before police arrived at the scene.

The suspected vehicle is a white SUV with New Jersey license plates. The driver is believed to be in their 20s.

Investigators are searching the area.

What we don't know:

Sgt. Griffiths says police don't know who had the right of way at the time.

The suspect's identity is unknown.