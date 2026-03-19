Deadly 10-vehicle crash, spill shuts down I-10 in Chambers County

The Brief A Thursday morning crash involving a tanker has closed off I-10 East and West near SH-61. Texas DPS confirms one person has died, and multiple others were injured. Officials confirmed only the feeder roads are open as of 2:30 p.m.



A deadly Thursday morning crash continues to close off both sides of I-10 in Chambers County.

Chambers County: Big rig crash shuts down I-10

(Photo credit: Chambers County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

The crash is said to be on I-10 East near SH-61 in the Hankamer area.

Chamber County officials shared information about the crash shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, saying both eastbound and westbound lanes have been closed off.

Chambers County officials confirmed with FOX 26 that the mainlanes of the highway remained closed as of about 2:30 p.m. The feeder roads are open.

A FOX 26 viewer shared footage of the scene at about 12:30 p.m.

Texas DPS has confirmed the crash involved 10 vehicles, including a truck tractor with a tanker.

One person has been pronounced deceased, and two others are said to be in critical condition. Others are also injured, but officials say their injuries are not life-threatening.

A hazmat team is at the scene clearing out a spill from the tanker.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is not available at this time.

There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.