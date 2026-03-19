Deadly 10-vehicle crash, spill shuts down I-10 in Chambers County
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - A deadly Thursday morning crash continues to close off both sides of I-10 in Chambers County.
Chambers County: Big rig crash shuts down I-10
(Photo credit: Chambers County Sheriff's Office)
What we know:
The crash is said to be on I-10 East near SH-61 in the Hankamer area.
Chamber County officials shared information about the crash shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, saying both eastbound and westbound lanes have been closed off.
Chambers County officials confirmed with FOX 26 that the mainlanes of the highway remained closed as of about 2:30 p.m. The feeder roads are open.
A FOX 26 viewer shared footage of the scene at about 12:30 p.m.
Texas DPS has confirmed the crash involved 10 vehicles, including a truck tractor with a tanker.
One person has been pronounced deceased, and two others are said to be in critical condition. Others are also injured, but officials say their injuries are not life-threatening.
A hazmat team is at the scene clearing out a spill from the tanker.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is not available at this time.
There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.
The Source: Chambers County Sheriff's Office, FOX 26 viewer Alexsa, and the Texas Department of Public Safety