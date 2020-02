article

An accident involving an 18-wheeler is blocking several lanes of the I-10 Katy Freeway.

The 18-wheeler is stretched across multiple westbound lanes of the I-10 Katy Freeway at Blalock.

According to Houston Transtar, the left lane and three center lanes are blocked.

Only one lane of traffic appears to be getting by. Houston police ask that drivers find an alternate route.

