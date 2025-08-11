18-year-old suspect arrested for 2023 deadly shooting in northwest Houston

The Brief Houston police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the shooting of Alberto Navez-Ortiz in September 2023. Navez-Ortiz was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on Porto Rico Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old suspect was a juvenile at the time of the incident, so his identity will not be released.



After nearly two years, Houston police have arrested the suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in northwest Houston,

An 18-year-old was referred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities for a murder charge.

Shooting on Porto Rico Road

The backstory:

Officers were called to a shooting in the 9900 block of Porto Rico Road on Sept. 27, 2023 and found 18-year-old Alberto Navez-Ortiz unresponsive in the driver's seat of a pick-up truck.

Navez-Ortiz had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

According to witnesses, three to four unknown males left the scene in a gray, four-door sedan.

The 18-year-old was identified as a suspect in the incident back on Sept. 20, 2024. He was a juvenile at the time of the incident, therefore, his name and booking photo will not be released.

Police say he was arrested on Wednesday for unrelated charges.