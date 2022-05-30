17-year-old teen shot in Tomball, police investigating

article

An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old teen was shot in Tomball on Monday afternoon.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred on the 14800 block of Sage Thrasher around 1:30 p.m.

Authorities said the 17-year-old victim, who lived in the neighborhood, went to meet someone to buy something.



That's when, authorities stated, the seller showed up and started shooting at the victim.



The victim then returned fire, authorities said.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY



The victim wouldn't tell authorities what he was going to buy.



The victim was taken to the hospital and authorities said the teen is expected to survive.



The suspect vehicle fled the scene.



No details about the suspect vehicle were given.