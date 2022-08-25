17-year-old shot during robbery spree in Greenspoint

A 17-year-old was shot in Greenspoint during a robbery spree overnight and the shooter is still on the run.

Police say it happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Benmar Dr.

HPD investigators say a man robbed two victims within minutes of each other.

The robber took a cell phone from the first victim, who immediately ran away and was not shot.

Then the second victim was confronted by the robber, who shot him in the knee. He is expected to survive.

The armed robber is described as a Black male driving a gray sedan.