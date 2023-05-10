article

A 17-year-old was arrested for indecent exposure on Monday by Montgomery County authorities.

According to a release, deputies responded to an indecent exposure incident in the 900 block of Pine Market Avenue in Montgomery, Texas.

It was reported to police that a male was in a parking lot pleasuring himself with the vehicle door open.

Before the deputies arrived, officials said he left the area. However, a valid license plate was provided to law enforcement.

Following an investigation, the male was located and identified as 17-year-old Grayson Alexander.

Alexander was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he was charged with indecent exposure.

Officials added they were aware of comments on social media that indicate Alexander attempted to abduct someone during the incident. However, officials said there have been no reports of an attempted abduction and the investigation didn’t reveal any evidence to support the claim.