16 students, 2 adults evaluated after Katy ISD school bus accident

More than a dozen Katy ISD high school students were evaluated after a district school bus was involved in an accident.

Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the scene Friday afternoon in the 6100 block of Peek Rd. near Beckendorff Rd.

It appears the bus crashed with another vehicle.

Officials say 16 high school students and two adults that were onboard the bus were evaluated on scene by emergency crews.

Waller County EMS transported a driver of the second vehicle to a local hospital in stable condition.

Katy ISD Police and Harris County Sheriff's Office are investigating the accident, which is now clear.