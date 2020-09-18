15-year-old girl shot in the face in North Harris Co. while playing with brother's gun

A 15-year-old is in stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the face on Friday evening.

Around 4:20 p.m. the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office received a call about a drive-by shooting on the 500 block of Northvalley Drive near the park.

It was initially reported that a car drove by the victim and shot her in the face. But upon further investigation, authorities learned that the victim's 17-year-old brother had obtained a gun somehow and they were playing with it when it went off and struck the girl in the face.

The 15-year old was taken to Houston Northwest in stable condition. Doctors then transported her by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann downtown. She's in stable condition.

No word on any charges.

