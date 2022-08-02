15-year-old girl missing from southwest Houston

article

Houston Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who is missing from southwest Houston.

Destiny Moncivaiz was last seen on Saturday, July 30, leaving the 7300 block of Ashcroft Dr.

She was wearing a black top, camo shorts, and slides.

Destiny is described as 5'5" tall and 100 lbs. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on where Destiny's whereabouts, please contact HPD's Missing Persons Unit by calling 832 394-1840.