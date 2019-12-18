15-year-old girl hit, killed by school bus in Florida

article

A high school student died early Wednesday after she was struck by a school bus in a residential area, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s said.

The accident occurred in the intersection of Elmhurst Road and Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach.

According to the Daytona News-Journal, the 15-year-old girl was crossing the street as the bus turned. The driver reportedly never saw her.

She was taken to a hospital where she died, the agency said in an email. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m.

Vehicle homicide investigators are on the scene. The sheriff’s office asked motorists to stay away from the area.

The student’s name wasn’t released, nor were details about how the crash happened.