14-year-old shot 3 times after fight at apartment complex in NE Harris County

The Brief A 14-year-old was reportedly shot 3 times during a fight at an apartment in northeast Harris County. Officials say the suspected shooter, believed to also be 14, was detained. The victim is in stable condition, according to authorities.



A 14-year-old is recovering after investigators say he was shot during a fight involving other teens at an apartment complex in northeast Harris County.

What we know:

Investigators with the sheriff's office say what started as an argument between teens inside an apartment turned violent after deputies were called to a home on Blue Shots Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When authorities arrived, they found a 14-year-old who had been shot three times. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators say three teens were involved in a dispute inside an apartment unit. They say it started as a verbal altercation, turned physical, and then one of the teens involved pulled out a gun and shot the victim three times.

The suspected shooter is believed to have also been 14-year-old.

What we don't know:

Deputies say they still do not know where the gun came from, and whether any adults could be held responsible will be up to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office after investigators gather the facts.