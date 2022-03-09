14-year-old girl shot in apartment in west Houston

A 14-year-old girl was wounded when someone drove by her apartment complex and fired several shots on Tuesday night, Houston police say.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 10100 block of Westview.

According to police, a vehicle drove past on the side street next to the complex, and someone fired several shots out of the vehicle’s window.

The gunfire struck at least two apartments, including the one the 14-year-old girl was in, police say.

The teen was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Officials say she is expected to survive her injuries.

Police have not released a description of the shooter or the vehicle.

