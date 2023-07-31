14-year-old charged in fatal shooting of construction worker on Howard University campus

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for the shooting on Howard University's campus that claimed the life of a construction worker from El Salvador earlier this month.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest Monday, noting the teen has been charged with felony murder while armed.

He's accused of fatally shooting 34-year-old Rafael Adolfo Gomez of Beltsville on July 13 in the 2200 block of 6th Street Northwest.

The school said the shooting took place near a construction site where work is being completed on the campus steam plant revitalization project. Adolfo Gomez was just arriving for his shift at the site around 6 a.m. when the attempted robbery occurred.



A Howard University Department of Public Safety (HUDPS) officer patrolling the area was the first to arrive at the scene and administer resuscitative care to the victim. But Adolfo Gomez, a husband, father, and friend, ultimately lost his life.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Man shot, killed during attempted robbery on Howard University campus in DC: police

His family said he moved to Beltsville 10 years ago from El Salvador and was supporting his wife and family back home. He was also a deeply religious man who loved playing soccer.

The case is still being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.