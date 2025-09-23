13-year-old shot north of Houston; mother detained

The Brief A 13-year-old was injured in a shooting in Harris County on Tuesday evening. The shooting took place in the 1000 block of Ranch Oak Drive, just north of Houston. The victim's condition and identity, along with a suspect, are currently unknown.



A 13-year-old is injured after a shooting in Harris County, just north of Houston on Tuesday evening, Harris County officials say.

Harris County shooting of teen

What we know:

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Ranch Oak Drive, Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said around 6 p.m.

The victim was a 13-year-old, Herman said. EMS and Fire personnel were at the scene to provide aid.

A later update said the child was taken to a hospital by EMS for treatment.

The mother of the child has been detained, Herman said.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified, nor was their condition released.

No information about a potential suspect or charges has been disclosed.