13-year-old shot north of Houston; mother detained

By
Published  September 23, 2025 6:12pm CDT
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot allegedly by his own mother in Harris County.

The Brief

    • A 13-year-old was injured in a shooting in Harris County on Tuesday evening.
    • The shooting took place in the 1000 block of Ranch Oak Drive, just north of Houston.
    • The victim's condition and identity, along with a suspect, are currently unknown.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 13-year-old is injured after a shooting in Harris County, just north of Houston on Tuesday evening, Harris County officials say. 

Harris County shooting of teen

What we know:

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Ranch Oak Drive, Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said around 6 p.m. 

The victim was a 13-year-old, Herman said. EMS and Fire personnel were at the scene to provide aid. 

A later update said the child was taken to a hospital by EMS for treatment. 

The mother of the child has been detained, Herman said.  

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified, nor was their condition released.

No information about a potential suspect or charges has been disclosed. 

The Source: Information in this article came from Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.

