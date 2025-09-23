13-year-old shot north of Houston; mother detained
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 13-year-old is injured after a shooting in Harris County, just north of Houston on Tuesday evening, Harris County officials say.
Harris County shooting of teen
What we know:
The incident happened in the 1000 block of Ranch Oak Drive, Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said around 6 p.m.
The victim was a 13-year-old, Herman said. EMS and Fire personnel were at the scene to provide aid.
A later update said the child was taken to a hospital by EMS for treatment.
The mother of the child has been detained, Herman said.
What we don't know:
The victim has not been identified, nor was their condition released.
No information about a potential suspect or charges has been disclosed.
The Source: Information in this article came from Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.