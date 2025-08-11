Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old shot, killed while inside west Houston apartment

Published  August 11, 2025 1:22pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Houston police are investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy who was shot in west Houston on Sunday.
    • Officials say the teen was inside the living room of his home when he was shot.
    • Investigators found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of the apartment complex he lived in on Ashford Meadow Drive.

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway in the death of a 13-year-old who appeared to have been shot from a shooting in the parking lot of his apartment.

Teen shot, killed in west Houston

What we know:

According to Houston police, officers arrived at an apartment complex in the 12600 block of Ashford Meadow Drive on Sunday after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, police learned a teen had been shot while in the living room of his home. Investigators found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot.

The 13-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, police report.

What we don't know:

There have been no suspects identified at this time or descriptions provided.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The Source: Houston Police Department sent out a press release with information.

