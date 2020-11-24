13-year-old Houston girl looking for an adoptive family

During National Adoption Month this November, we celebrated Julissa's 13th birthday at the Omni Houston Hotel's Mankara Spa.

It was a day for her to feel good about herself after enduring years of trauma.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

"Tell me why you want to get adopted,” Anchor Sally MacDonald asked.

"Because I can't just be stuck in foster care all my life and have nobody to care for me," she said.

Julissa is a self-described tomboy who loves football as much as all the girly stuff.

Advertisement

"I love painting, I like drawing, and I like singing,” she says.

Parental rights have been terminated, making her one of the 400 kids in the greater Houston area who is available for adoption right now.

"We do have so many kids in need of a forever home, many of them like Julissa are reaching their teenage years and close to aging out of the system. We want somewhere for them to be home for the holidays," said Caitlin Brake, Depelchin Children's Center.

Families who adopt through Depelchin have access to resources for therapy and support. The first step is an orientation, followed by training, a background check and home study.

MORE "FINDING FAMILIES" STORIES

Julissa wants a family who will help her realize her dream of going to college to become a veterinarian, plus a family that likes to have fun on the weekends.

"Like go hiking or watch a sports game or have family game night," she said.

To adopt Julissa or any other child, email gettingstarted@depelchin.org