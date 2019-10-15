13-year-old hit and run victim speaks first words “Go ‘Stros!” after receiving gift from Astros Foundation

A 13-year-old girl recovering from a hit-and-run accident is in great spirits after receiving a special surprise from the Houston Astros. Nearly two weeks ago, London Banks was struck by a car in north Harris County, while walking home from the store with her brother. London was left with an injured spine, and brain damage, which affected her ability to speak after the accident on October 2. It was an emotional moment for the teen’s mother when she finally spoke her first words.

“So I told her, 'I believe your Astros package is here.' And so she was excited! Like, she sat up in the bed immediately, started clapping her hands, and then the words 'Go Stros!' Came with it, I was like, 'What more could you ask for?'” said Shandra Mosley-Banks, London’s mother.

It was a pick-me-up that 13-year-old Banks needed from her favorite team after working hard in rehab at Shriners in Houston. Walking with some assistance, but needing more work in speech therapy. The Astros Foundation sent a care package of gear, and other gifts for the teen to enjoy while. She was all smiles in her hospital bed while watching game three of the ALCS.

“It was just so emotional, like I was so excited at the same time. Didn’t surprise me at all that one of the first words was 'Go 'Stros!'” says her mother.

London also received an invitation to throw the first pitch in an Astros game for next season. She is a fighter and staying positive during this tough recovery process. Her mother told FOX 26 that while her daughter is doing extremely well in recovery, she wants the public to keep in mind, that the driver who hit London is still out there.

“This person has the same liberties that I have right now, knowing what they did and didn’t value life at all. To meet anyone capable of doing something this malice, and careless I really believe they are one of the most dangerous people there is out there,” she said.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the driver of the car that hit London. The car is a black Chevy Cruze or a Kia Forte, with visible damage to the hood of the car.

If you have any information, you can contact the Traffic Enforcement Division at 713-274-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. A $5,000 reward is being offered.