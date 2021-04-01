13 people arrested during undercover prostitution sting in Harris County

A Harris County Precinct 4 undercover prostitution sting resulted in the arrest of 13 people.



The constables office says 11 were arrested for prostitution and two were arrested on weapons and narcotics charges.

They were picked up near Dekaney and Spring high schools and businesses on and around the FM 1960 corridor.

