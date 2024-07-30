Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Polk County
8
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:30 AM CDT, Liberty County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Liberty County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:48 PM CDT, Brazoria County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Child Abduction Emergency
until TUE 3:15 PM CDT, Polk County, Grimes County, Fort Bend County, Brazos County, Liberty County, Brazoria County, Waller County, Chambers County, Austin County, Wharton County, Colorado County, Jackson County, Montgomery County, Washington County, Galveston County, San Jacinto County, Harris County, Matagorda County
Child Abduction Emergency
until TUE 1:15 PM CDT, Calhoun County

Amber Alert Chloie Brewer-Clark: Missing 12-year-old last seen at Houston hotel

By
Updated  July 30, 2024 11:41am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 26 Houston
article

Chloie Dianne Brewer-Clark

HOUSTON - An Amber Alert has been published as Houston police search for a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Chloie Dianne Brewer-Clark was last seen on Monday at 3 a.m. at the Crystal Inn Hotel in the 4100 block of Little York Road.

She was seen wearing green and yellow Spongebob shorts and a matching sports top at the time, officials say.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Police say Chloie is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 130 pounds.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Brewer-Clark was last seen with 26-year-old Ariel Anderson who is wanted by police. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Ariel Anderson

Authorities ask the public to be on the lookout for a black 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe with a Louisiana license plate with the number 310GOE.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Houston PD's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or the Houston Police Department Patrol at 713-884-3131.