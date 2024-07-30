article

An Amber Alert has been published as Houston police search for a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Chloie Dianne Brewer-Clark was last seen on Monday at 3 a.m. at the Crystal Inn Hotel in the 4100 block of Little York Road.

She was seen wearing green and yellow Spongebob shorts and a matching sports top at the time, officials say.

Police say Chloie is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 130 pounds.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Brewer-Clark was last seen with 26-year-old Ariel Anderson who is wanted by police. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Ariel Anderson

Authorities ask the public to be on the lookout for a black 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe with a Louisiana license plate with the number 310GOE.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Houston PD's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or the Houston Police Department Patrol at 713-884-3131.