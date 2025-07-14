12-year-old Houston boy killed in apparent accidental shooting, police say
HOUSTON - A 12-year-old boy was killed in an apparent accidental shooting in southeast Houston on Sunday, police say.
What we know:
According to Houston police, the incident occurred in the 11100 block of Sageheather Drive just before 5 p.m.
Police say the boy and a sibling were playing in the house when they found a gun. Police say the "weapon accidentally discharged", and the boy was shot.
Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
No one involved in the incident has been identified. It’s unclear if anyone will face charges, but police say the investigation is ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.