12-year-old Houston boy killed in apparent accidental shooting, police say

The Brief A 12-year-old boy was killed in a shooting on Sageheather Drive in southeast Houston on Sunday. Police say the boy and a sibling were playing when they found a gun. The gun accidentally discharged, and the boy was killed, police say.



A 12-year-old boy was killed in an apparent accidental shooting in southeast Houston on Sunday, police say.

Houston boy killed in shooting

What we know:

According to Houston police, the incident occurred in the 11100 block of Sageheather Drive just before 5 p.m.

Police say the boy and a sibling were playing in the house when they found a gun. Police say the "weapon accidentally discharged", and the boy was shot.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

No one involved in the incident has been identified. It’s unclear if anyone will face charges, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600.