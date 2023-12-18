It’s the 12 Days of Christmas, and we’re spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.

On Day 8, we surprised The Richardson Family. Joeishia Richardson is dealing with some health issues while also caring for her two disabled sons.

Walmart brought gifts for the family.

Exclusive Furniture brought bedroom, living room and dining furniture.

Chick-Fil-A presented the family with free Chick-Fil-A entrees for a year.