Expand / Collapse search

12 Days of Christmas Day 8: The Richardson Family

By
Published 
12 Days of Christmas
FOX 26 Houston

Day 8: Surprising the Richardson family

It’s the 12 Days of Christmas, and we’re spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.

It’s the 12 Days of Christmas, and we’re spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.

On Day 8, we surprised The Richardson Family. Joeishia Richardson is dealing with some health issues while also caring for her two disabled sons.

Day 8: Gifts for the Richardson family

It’s the 12 Days of Christmas, and we’re spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.

Walmart brought gifts for the family.

Day 8: Furniture for the Richardson family

It’s the 12 Days of Christmas, and we’re spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.

Exclusive Furniture brought bedroom, living room and dining furniture. 

12 Days of Christmas Day 8: Richardson family

It’s the 12 Days of Christmas, and we’re spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.

Chick-Fil-A presented the family with free Chick-Fil-A entrees for a year.