Day 8: Surprising the Richardson family
It’s the 12 Days of Christmas, and we’re spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.
On Day 8, we surprised The Richardson Family. Joeishia Richardson is dealing with some health issues while also caring for her two disabled sons.
Day 8: Gifts for the Richardson family
Walmart brought gifts for the family.
Day 8: Furniture for the Richardson family
Exclusive Furniture brought bedroom, living room and dining furniture.
12 Days of Christmas Day 8: Richardson family
Chick-Fil-A presented the family with free Chick-Fil-A entrees for a year.