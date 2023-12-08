12 Days of Christmas Day 2: The Sanders Family

Day 2: Surprising The Sanders Family
It's Day 2 of the 12 Days of Christmas and we're spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez knocks on the door of the Sanders family.
The 12 Days of Christmas are here, and we’re spreading holiday cheer with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.
On Day 2, we surprised the Sanders family. Keroneicia Sanders is a cancer survivor and a single mother to four children.
SUGGESTED: 12 Days of Christmas Day 1: The Burgess Family
The family received furniture to fill their home and gifts for under the Christmas tree.
Day 2: Gifts for the Sanders family
We're spreading holiday cheer with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart!
Day 2: Furniture for the Sanders family
We're spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart!
12 Days of Christmas Day 2: Sanders family
We're spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart!