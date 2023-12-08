12 Days of Christmas Day 2: The Sanders Family

The 12 Days of Christmas are here, and we’re spreading holiday cheer with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.

On Day 2, we surprised the Sanders family. Keroneicia Sanders is a cancer survivor and a single mother to four children.

The family received furniture to fill their home and gifts for under the Christmas tree.