Day 1: Surprising The Burgess Family
The 12 Days of Christmas are back for another year! We're spreading holiday cheer with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez knocks on the door of the Burgess family.
HOUSTON - We’re kicking off another year of the 12 Days of Christmas, spreading holiday cheer with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.
On Day 1, we surprised The Burgess Family. Tony Burgess is veteran who served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He's also a proud father.
Baker Ripley’s Veterans Services recently helped Burgess get into a new home, and now it’s filled with furniture and gifts.
Day 1: Gifts for The Burgess Family
Walmart brought in gifts including bedding, televisions and toys.
Day 1: Furniture for The Burgess Family
Exclusive Furniture brought a living room set, beds and mattresses.
Chick-Fil-A served breakfast, presented Burgess with a gift and is providing free Chick-Fil-A for a year.