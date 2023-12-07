We’re kicking off another year of the 12 Days of Christmas, spreading holiday cheer with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.

On Day 1, we surprised The Burgess Family. Tony Burgess is veteran who served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He's also a proud father.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Baker Ripley’s Veterans Services recently helped Burgess get into a new home, and now it’s filled with furniture and gifts.

Walmart brought in gifts including bedding, televisions and toys.

Exclusive Furniture brought a living room set, beds and mattresses.

Chick-Fil-A served breakfast, presented Burgess with a gift and is providing free Chick-Fil-A for a year.