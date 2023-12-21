12 Days of Christmas Day 11: The Hernandez Family

It’s the 12 Days of Christmas, and we’re spreading holiday cheer with the help of BakerRipley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A and Walmart.

On day 12, we surprised the Hernandez family, Marta Hernandez, a housekeeper for over 30 years, and who was the sole provider in her household. Marta's husband, Bartolo, was disabled due to colon cancer in 2009, and although he faced many challenges, he beat cancer in 2011 and has been in complete remission. Marta was his rock during his time in the hospital and his recovery. She has been the sole provider since her husband’s cancer diagnosis. Marta suffers from Rheumatoid Arthritis and though her job is physically demanding, she never misses a day because she knows that her family needs her.

Exclusive furniture brought bedroom, living room and dining furniture.

Walmart brought gifts for the family.

Chick-Fil-A presented the family with free Chick-Fil-A entrees for a year.