An 11-year-old girl was killed in a car-pedestrian crash in Houston on Thursday morning.

Details are limited, however officials said the crash occurred at 10000 Westpark Drive around 9 a.m.

Authorities said the victim was walking in a crosswalk northbound on South Gessner Road when she was struck by a silver Toyota Sequoia traveling westbound on Westpark Drive.

Officials stated the vehicle crossed the intersection on a green light. That's when the child fell and was then struck by the vehicle.

The victim, an 11-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities said in a preliminary investigation, it was undetermined if the 11-year-old entered the crosswalk with the right of way.

The male driver of the Sequoia was questions and released with no charges filed at this time.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.