106-year-old woman holds annual fall fashion show at her senior living facility

Cretora Biggerstaff is nothing like what you might expect from someone who's lived to be 106-years-old.

Her body is in constant motion and so is her mind.

Friday marked the tenth time Cretora has organized a fashion show at Paradise Springs.

She does one in the spring and another in the fall.

"I love to put colors together, match them up the right way," she said.

The models must get Cretora's blessing on the outfits they choose for the show. They all admire and love her.

May we all be as fit and fashionable at the ripe old age of 106.