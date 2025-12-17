Expand / Collapse search

Houston police investigate suspected fetus found in dumpster on Northside

Published  December 17, 2025 2:13pm CST
The Brief

    • Houston Police responded to West Greens Road for a report of what investigators believe was a fetus found in a dumpster behind an office building.
    • Detectives questioned people inside the building and conducted a time-sensitive welfare check related to the investigation.

HOUSTON - Houston police and detectives responded Wednesday to a report of what appeared to be a fetus found inside a dumpster behind an executive office building in north Houston. 

What we know:

According to police, officers were called at around 11:30 a.m. to West Greens Road near Northborough Drive.

Detectives said they believe the remains found in the dumpster were a fetus. Investigators went inside the office building to speak with occupants and indicated a time-sensitive welfare check was being conducted in connection with the investigation.

Police said no arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed. 

What we don't know:

Additional details were not immediately released about the person being checked on by police.

The Source: FOX 26 was on the scene of the investigation and spoke with HPD. 

