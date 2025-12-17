Houston police investigate suspected fetus found in dumpster on Northside
HOUSTON - Houston police and detectives responded Wednesday to a report of what appeared to be a fetus found inside a dumpster behind an executive office building in north Houston.
What we know:
According to police, officers were called at around 11:30 a.m. to West Greens Road near Northborough Drive.
Detectives said they believe the remains found in the dumpster were a fetus. Investigators went inside the office building to speak with occupants and indicated a time-sensitive welfare check was being conducted in connection with the investigation.
Police said no arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed.
What we don't know:
Additional details were not immediately released about the person being checked on by police.
The Source: FOX 26 was on the scene of the investigation and spoke with HPD.