Houston police investigate suspected fetus found in dumpster on Northside

The Brief Houston Police responded to West Greens Road for a report of what investigators believe was a fetus found in a dumpster behind an office building. Detectives questioned people inside the building and conducted a time-sensitive welfare check related to the investigation.



Houston police and detectives responded Wednesday to a report of what appeared to be a fetus found inside a dumpster behind an executive office building in north Houston.

What we know:

According to police, officers were called at around 11:30 a.m. to West Greens Road near Northborough Drive.

Detectives said they believe the remains found in the dumpster were a fetus. Investigators went inside the office building to speak with occupants and indicated a time-sensitive welfare check was being conducted in connection with the investigation.

Police said no arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed.

What we don't know:

Additional details were not immediately released about the person being checked on by police.