101-year-old vet leads caravan of 101 cars through Bay Area to commemorate end of WWII

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of World War II ending, a veteran on Wednesday led a lengthy car caravan with a police escort along the Bay Area's coast.

Grand Marshall Sidney Walton, a 101-year-old WWII veteran, was out in front of 101 vehicles that traveked 101 miles at 101 km/hr along U.S. Highway 101 from San Jose to Sausalito to mark the historic date.

The parade began at San Jose Four Points Sheraton Downtown at 211 S 1st St. at 11 a.m. and the group will began their drive at 11:30 a.m.

They made a stop at San Francisco City Hall before continuing across the Golden Gate Bridge to City Hall in Sausalito.

Source: gosidneygo.com

Walton, of San Diego, is one of America's oldest WWII vets, organizers said in a statement. He was honored at this past Super Bowl during the coin toss and he's on a national "No Regrets Tour", visiting all 50 to states and meeting all 50 governors in an effort to raise awareness on the declining number of WWII vets.