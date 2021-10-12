100-pound tortoise escapes Atascocita home, but doesn't make it far before deputies arrive

article

A massive tortoise is back at home after taking a nice stroll through its Atascocita neighborhood.

Precinct 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 5300 block of Misty Moon Drive on Tuesday afternoon, when a tortoise was reported in the middle of the roadway.

Deputies Cockrell and Luna found the 100-pound tortoise and carried him back home.

He's now reunited with his owner.

