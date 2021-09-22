10-year-old boy struck by vehicle while riding bicycle in Atascocita

A 10-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Atascocita, authorities say.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning near Eagle Springs Parkway and Redwood Hollow Lane.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to the scene.

Authorities said Atascocita EMS also responded to the scene to treat the boy for reported injuries.

The constable’s office asks drivers to use caution in the area.