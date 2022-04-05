10 most popular Houston baby names for boys, girls born in 2021

article

If your name is Liam or Charlotte, or you’re the parent of one, you’re in good company. Those were the most popular names for baby boys and girls born in Houston last year.

The Houston Health Department’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, which maintains records of births and deaths in the city, released a list of the top 10 names for local babies in 2021.

According to the bureau, 60,631 birth certificates were filed with the health department in 2021, a decrease from the 61,631 filed the year before.

In both years, Liam, Noah, and Mateo were the most popular names for boys in Houston. In 2021, Charlotte rose to the top from 10th place the year before.

Here are the top names for babies born in Houston in 2021, according to the Bureau of Vital Statistics.

Most popular names for boys

1. Liam - 491

2. Noah - 349

3. Mateo - 239

4. Sebastian - 237

5. Ethan - 225

6. Elijah - 223

7. Daniel - 218

8. Dylan - 214

9. Oliver - 212

10. Santiago - 207

Most popular names for girls

1. Charlotte - 354

2. Ava - 319

3. Camila - 299

4. Sophia - 255

5. Sofia - 251

6. Isabella - 245

7. Emma - 181

8. Olivia - 181

9. Amelia - 147

10. Evelyn - 139