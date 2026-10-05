1-year-old in critical condition after near-drowning in bathtub in Second Ward
HOUSTON - A 1-year-old is fighting for their life after nearly drowning in a bathtub at a Houston home on Monday, Houston Police Department reports.
Child's near-drowning in bathtub
What we know:
According to Lieutenant J.P. Horelica, they received a 911 call about a child drowning at a home near the intersection of Sherman Street and Edgewood Street, in Second Ward.
Police and Houston Fire Department personnel found a 1-year-old in a bathtub. They were able to resuscitate the baby, who was then taken to a pediatric hospital in critical condition.
At the time of the incident, the child's mother was home with her two children, ages 1 and 8.
Lt. Horelica says the near-drowning is being investigated as an accident.
What we don't know:
It is currently unknown whether the mother was inside the bathroom with the baby when the drowning occurred. Officials have not released the identity of the child or the family members involved.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Houston Police Department Lieutenant J.P. Horelica.