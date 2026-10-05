The Brief A 1-year-old child is in critical condition at a pediatric hospital after a near drowning in the Second Ward. Houston police and Houston Fire Department crews found the baby in a bathtub at a home on Sherman Street and were able to resuscitate her. The incident is being investigated as an accident at this time.



A 1-year-old is fighting for their life after nearly drowning in a bathtub at a Houston home on Monday, Houston Police Department reports.

Child's near-drowning in bathtub

What we know:

According to Lieutenant J.P. Horelica, they received a 911 call about a child drowning at a home near the intersection of Sherman Street and Edgewood Street, in Second Ward.

Police and Houston Fire Department personnel found a 1-year-old in a bathtub. They were able to resuscitate the baby, who was then taken to a pediatric hospital in critical condition.

At the time of the incident, the child's mother was home with her two children, ages 1 and 8.

Lt. Horelica says the near-drowning is being investigated as an accident.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown whether the mother was inside the bathroom with the baby when the drowning occurred. Officials have not released the identity of the child or the family members involved.